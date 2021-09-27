Insys Manager Asks Full 1st Circ. To Review 'Pill Mill' Guilt

By Madeline Lyskawa (September 27, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Former Insys Therapeutics Inc. manager Sunrise Lee has urged a full First Circuit to rethink a panel decision upholding a landmark verdict convicting her and four others of a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids through a sham speaker program, arguing the panel's opinion relied on racist testimony and conjured her knowledge of the scheme "out of thin air." In a petition filed Friday, Lee told the First Circuit that a panel erred when it reversed a district court's decision throwing out some racketeering convictions finding that she played a role in having doctors overprescribe Insys's powerful fentanyl spray, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS