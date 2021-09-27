NJ Justices To Hear Widow's Union Carbide Asbestos Case

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 27, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review a state appeals panel's ruling giving Dow Chemical unit Union Carbide another trial in a widow's case alleging that asbestos the company supplied for her husband's work led to his illness and death. According to an order posted to the state court website Friday, the justices granted Thomasenia L. Fowler's petition for the high court to examine a New Jersey Appellate Division's decision that incorrect jury instructions warranted the reversal of the $2.38 million judgment she'd won at trial against Houston-based Union Carbide Corp. A three-judge Appellate Division panel found in May that a...

