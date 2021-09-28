Haiti Can't Halt Engineering Co.'s Fuel Contract Arbitration

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 28, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court justice has ruled that the Haitian government and civil engineering firm Preble-Rish Haiti SA both agreed "beyond dispute" to arbitrate issues related to a fuel supply contract, denying the government's attempt to escape arbitral proceedings. Preble-Rish won a partial $23 million award against Haiti's Bureau de Monétisation des Programmes d'Aide au Développement after a soured fuel supply agreement, but the Haitian agency is trying to shake off the award, arguing that the arbitration was unlawfully conducted given that the engineering firm chose all three arbitrators. New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok ruled Monday that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS