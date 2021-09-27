Feds Confirm Witness Lied In Ex-BigLaw Atty's OneCoin Trial

By Rachel Scharf (September 27, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A former Locke Lord LLP partner convicted in the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam is pressing his case for a new trial after prosecutors corroborated allegations that a witness lied during trial about throwing out his laptop and that an investigator "forgot" to pass on reports of the perjury. The revelations came in a series of previously sealed documents made public Friday at the request of Mark S. Scott, the disbarred former BigLaw partner convicted by a Manhattan federal jury in November 2019 of laundering nearly $400 million in funds to fugitive "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova. New York federal prosecutors confirmed in the filings...

