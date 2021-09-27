Valve Escapes $6.5M Fee Bid In Game Controller IP Row

By Britain Eakin (September 27, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge shot down a bid by Ironburg Inventions Monday to scoop up $6.5 million in attorney fees on top of a $4 million jury verdict holding that Valve infringed Ironburg's controller patents, saying Valve's conduct in the case wasn't unreasonable. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly denied Ironburg's motion for attorney fees in the battle over game controller patents, saying the case didn't stand out in ways that warranted finding it exceptional. However, the judge granted the Ironburg roughly $323,000 in prejudgment interest. Ironburg lodged its fee bid after a jury found in February at the close of...

