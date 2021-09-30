J&J Sunscreen Carcinogen Suits Doubtful For MDL In NJ

By Bill Wichert (September 30, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday cited New Jersey's "crushing case load" in challenging whether it was the right place to centralize lawsuits accusing Johnson & Johnson of selling sunscreen products tainted with the carcinogen benzene, a point underscored by some attorneys pushing to send the cases to California or Florida. During a remote hearing on an application by the so-called Jimenez plaintiffs to centralize the matters in New Jersey federal court, their attorney Jonathan Shub of Shub Law Firm LLC stressed that the pharmaceutical giant is based in the Garden State and the relevant witnesses and documents are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS