Avenatti Says Data Turnover Delay Shows Feds' Sloppiness

By Craig Clough (September 27, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti told a California federal judge overseeing his wire fraud retrial Monday that he's waiting for the government to turn over millions more searchable files seized from his former law firm, saying the holdup raises questions about how thoroughly the government analyzed the data to begin with. Some of the data contained in the millions of computerized files were central to U.S. District Judge James Selna declaring a mistrial last month, when he ruled that data from a bookkeeping program should have been turned over to Avenatti prior to the trial and the failure to do so was a so-called...

