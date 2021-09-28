Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix's Control Over Servers May Justify Venue In EDTX

By Dani Kass (September 28, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Texas said Netflix should have to face patent litigation in the state, as the company has an active role in maintaining servers located in the district that sets it apart from the Federal Circuit's related ruling last year in a case against Google.

Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne issued a report and recommendation Monday determining that Netflix Inc. "maintains a great deal of control" over servers stored in the Eastern District of Texas and that internet service providers in the district work closely enough with the company to be considered its agents.

The magistrate judge's report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!