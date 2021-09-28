Netflix's Control Over Servers May Justify Venue In EDTX

By Dani Kass (September 28, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in Texas said Netflix should have to face patent litigation in the state, as the company has an active role in maintaining servers located in the district that sets it apart from the Federal Circuit's related ruling last year in a case against Google. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne issued a report and recommendation Monday determining that Netflix Inc. "maintains a great deal of control" over servers stored in the Eastern District of Texas and that internet service providers in the district work closely enough with the company to be considered its agents. The magistrate judge's report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS