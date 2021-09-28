Blue AGs Tell 9th Circ. Climate Deceit Suits Are States' Turf

By Morgan Conley (September 28, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Democratic attorneys general from 13 states and the District of Columbia have urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a ruling that Maui's and Honolulu's suits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy producers belong in state court. The group of states led by Hawaii threw their support behind Maui's and Honolulu's efforts to convince the Ninth Circuit to keep their suits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages in state court. In an amicus brief Friday, the states emphasized their authority and duty to protect their citizens from deceptive trade practices within their borders. They argue that includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS