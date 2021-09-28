Centerra Asks Arbitrator To Block Kyrgyz Acts At Gold Mine

By Vince Sullivan (September 28, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Centerra Gold Inc. is seeking emergency relief in an international arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan, saying the country's government has been mishandling operations at Centerra's gold mine since seizing the facility in May. In a statement issued by the company Monday, Centerra said the Kumtor Gold Mine is at risk of irreparable failure because of the Kyrgyz government's departure from established operating procedures designed to protect the mine complex and ensure its continued operation. "Their actions, and threatened actions in pursuit of short-term profits at the expense of sustainability, place the long-term viability of the Kumtor Mine at grave risk and compromise...

