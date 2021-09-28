J&J Wins Multiplaintiff Mo. Talc Trial After High Court Setback

By Rachel Scharf (September 28, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state jury on Monday rejected claims that Johnson & Johnson's flagship talcum powder caused the ovarian cancer in three women, the state's first multiplaintiff talc verdict since the U.S. Supreme Court passed on the company's challenge to such trials. The decision follows a win Friday for J&J in Philadelphia's first trial over the safety of J&J's baby powder products, and comes amid reports that the company is considering a plan to move its talc liabilities into a separate entity destined for Chapter 11. During the two-week trial in Missouri's 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis, cancer patients Susan Vogeler and Victoria...

