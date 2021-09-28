4 Firms Will Lead Consolidated Suit On MSG Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (September 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Barrack Rodos & Bacine and Wolf Popper LLP will lead a proposed stockholder class in a consolidated Delaware Chancery Court suit challenging the $900 million merger between Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and MSG Networks Inc. On Monday, Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick signed off on a stipulated order to consolidate four suits and appoint the firms as co-lead counsel, along with Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, Monteverde & Associates PC, Long Law LLC and Cooch & Taylor PA to serve as additional counsel for investor plaintiffs. In a letter sent to...

