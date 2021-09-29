Ex-Mass. Mayor Must Pay Back $566K For Fraud Scheme

By Khorri Atkinson (September 29, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge has ordered a convicted former Massachusetts mayor to shell out $566,740 he illegally obtained by lying to investors in his smartphone app startup company and by extracting bribes from businesses seeking to open marijuana dispensaries in Fall River. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock on Monday granted prosecutors' forfeiture order request against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, 29, who was sentenced last week to six years in prison for wire fraud, extortion and bribery charges. The judge is essentially allowing the government to seize Correia's assets to cover the value of the forfeiture amount. He also...

