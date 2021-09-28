DOL Sued For Pegging North Nevada Wage To Clark County

By Mike LaSusa (September 28, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A trio of construction and trucking groups sued the U.S. Department of Labor on Monday, claiming in federal court it violated the Davis-Bacon Act when it used wage data from southern Nevada to establish prevailing wage rates in the north of the state. The Nevada chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America Inc., the Nevada chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, and the Nevada Trucking Association asked a federal judge to nix a 2017 prevailing wage determination for a handful of northern Nevada counties and order the DOL to issue a new one based on different data. "Nowhere does...

