Sens. Turn Up Heat On Congress To Pass Federal Privacy Law

By Allison Grande (September 29, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday railed against the Federal Trade Commission's push to use its powers to strengthen online privacy protections, asserting that only Congress has the authority to create such rules and backing a bipartisan call for lawmakers to enact a long-elusive federal privacy framework this year. During a hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Ranking Member Roger Wicker, R-Miss., agreed with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle that the FTC needs more resources and authority to crack down on companies that mishandle consumers' personal data....

