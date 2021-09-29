Litigation Funder Says NY Firm Misused Settlement Funds

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 29, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder White Lilly LLC urged a New York federal judge to modify an arbitral award that allows Balestriere Fariello to keep $1.4 million from settlement funds that had been kept in escrow, arguing the law firm was not entitled to the money and misused the funds to pay taxes. The litigation funder and member Jonathan Bernstein sued New York-based Balestriere Fariello, its managing partner John Balestriere and related parties for allegedly getting White Lilly to fund "unwinnable" litigation and arbitral proceedings over a financially troubled Mexican resort project. The funder claims it was all a scheme to help the firm pay off debts. ...

