Manhattan Hotel Beats RICO Suit Over Timeshare Sales

By Joyce Hanson (September 28, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dismissed a racketeering suit brought by more than 200 individual interest holders against the Manhattan Club, a timeshare hotel, ruling that the holders failed to plead the existence of an enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Judge Gregory H. Woods of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said Monday that the Manhattan Club interest holders didn't convince him that the hotel and affiliated entities and individuals, including real estate developer Ian Bruce Eichner and Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc., had violated the RICO statute by fraudulently selling timeshare interests while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS