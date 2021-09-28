Fortress Beats Intel Antitrust Suit Over Patent Purchases

By Ryan Davis (September 28, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge entered judgment in favor of Fortress Investment Group on Tuesday in Intel's suit accusing the hedge fund of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, a decision that came less than two weeks after a hearing where Fortress argued the claims were entirely speculative. Chipmaker Intel lost its suit accusing Fortress Investment Group of running an anti-competitive patent scheme when a California judge found in favor of the hedge fund. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) Judge Edward M. Chen of the Northern District of California filed his opinion under seal, issuing only a brief order saying that he had granted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS