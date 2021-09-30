Parents Want Class Cert. In Suit Over Gaming 'Loot Boxes'

By Ivan Moreno (September 30, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Parents whose children poured money into Valve Corp. buying "loot boxes" in online video games have sought class certification in Washington federal court, arguing that thousands of parents like them lost money because Valve misled them about the nature of their games. Named plaintiffs Grace Galway and Brenda Shoss allege Valve "concealed and omitted that it offered online gambling to minors" through repeated in-game purchases. The parents argue that those "omissions and misrepresentations" violate the Washington Consumer Protection Act. In their motion for class certification on Tuesday, the parents' attorneys told U.S. District Judge James L. Robart that Galway and Shoss'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS