Celgene Ended Theranos Deal Early Over Bad Data, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (September 29, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A former Celgene senior scientist testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday that the pharmaceutical company cut short its deal with Theranos to help it in clinical trial testing after a Celgene study revealed wide variations between Theranos' blood tests and competitors' results. Victoria Sung, who worked for Celgene from 2007 to March 2018, took the stand during the fourth week of Holmes' trial, which began Sept. 8, over the government's 2018 charges that she and her onetime romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. During her direct examination,...

