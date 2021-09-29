Jimmy John's Settles Ex-Worker's No-Poach Claims

By Nadia Dreid (September 29, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A former Jimmy John's worker has settled his no-poach suit accusing the sandwich chain of imposing anti-competitive policies that prevent its franchises from hiring each other's employees, according to a new filing in Illinois federal court. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel dropped an order on the docket Tuesday requiring the clerk to dismiss the case in 60 days, in order to give the proposed class and the fast-food chain time to finalize their settlement plans. Other than that, the order included no details of the settlement. News of the parties' decision to settle comes about two months after Judge Rosenstengel...

