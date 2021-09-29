Ill. Panel Affirms Class Cert. In Allstate Interest Dispute

By Celeste Bott (September 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's certification of a class of people who received payment from Allstate through a judgment or arbitration award without the statutory interest required under Illinois law. A Cook County court didn't abuse its discretion when it granted lead plaintiff Holly Shackelford's bid for class certification, as she'd shown she could adequately represent the proposed class and had identified at least 66 class members whose claims could be fairly and efficiently litigated in a class action lawsuit, the panel said. Shackelford had filed an uninsured motorist claim with Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance...

