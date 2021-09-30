Google Trial Over Digital Picture Frame Patent Kicks Off

By Lauren Berg (September 30, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A jury trial over claims that Google's Nest smart-home products infringe a digital picture frame patent got underway Thursday before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Texas, with one of the patent's owners testifying he came up with the idea in 1999 as an easy way to share photos. During the first day of a trial made available remotely, Frank Bitetto Jr., who owns the company Profectus Technology LLC with his brother James J. Bitetto, told the jury that in 1999 he was working for New York City Transit, where he used digital cameras to take progress photos for various projects...

