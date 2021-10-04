4 Georgia Cases To Watch This Fall

By Brett Barrouquere (October 4, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- This fall, Georgia courts are contending with questions about whether the CEO of General Motors can be deposed in a civil case stemming from a car wreck and considering state duty-to-warn laws in a $200 million injury case. An Eleventh Circuit appeal involving Georgia's latest law restricting abortion has the state's business community on edge, as the Peach State hopes to avoid some of the controversy playing out in Texas over a similar law. And Georgia will continue dueling with its neighboring states over water rights in the latest chapter of its water wars. Here, Law360 breaks down four Georgia cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS