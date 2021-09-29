US, EU Vow To Avoid New Trade Barriers For Critical Sectors

By Alex Lawson (September 29, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and the European Union pledged to resist setting unnecessary trade barriers on emerging technologies Wednesday as part of a broader reset of the transatlantic alliance that will cover a number of pressing policy areas. Leaders from the U.S. and the EU wrapped up their first meeting of the Trade and Technology Council established in June with sweeping commitments to collaborate on areas like foreign investment screening, artificial intelligence, semiconductor supply chains and export controls. Included among the leaders' many pledges was a section on global trade challenges, which saw the leaders promise to work together to knock down trade-distorting...

