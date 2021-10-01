Survey Causes L'Oreal False Ad Classes To Lose Cert

By Melissa Angell (October 1, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday decertified two classes of consumers who claim they paid higher prices because L'Oreal fraudulently labeled its shampoo and hair products, ruling that a survey that the consumers used to help calculate the damages they encountered is unreliable. In a 13-page decision granting L'Oreal's motion to decertify the classes, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled that class certification is no longer appropriate since the method used to calculate classwide damages failed to isolate key variables in the shampoo's labels, which allegedly tricked consumers into thinking the products contained the protein keratin. Jean-Pierre Dubé, who...

