Justices To Review Museum Win In Nazi-Plundered Art Fight

By Britain Eakin (September 30, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review a Ninth Circuit decision that affirmed a lower court's judgment that a Spanish museum did not break that country's laws by acquiring a Camille Pissarro painting stolen by the Nazis. Heirs of Lilly Cassirer, who was robbed of the painting as she fled the Nazis in 1939, asked the justices in a May petition for certiorari to review the decision, which allowed the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation to keep the painting. The heirs argued that the Ninth Circuit should have applied California state law, and had it done so, the painting would have...

