Intel Can't Use Chancery To Nix Patent Suits In Other Courts

By Dave Simpson (September 30, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday declined to favor Intel Corp.'s contention that its license deal with a patent enforcement venture recently acquired by Fortress Investment Group gave the tech giant protection from licenses held by Fortress' current and future affiliates, finding that her court lacks jurisdiction. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected Intel's bid for what she said was a "sweeping declaratory judgment," ruling that the company could have levied this same defense in the federal courts where Fortress has sued it for patent infringement. "The Court of Chancery is proudly a court of limited subject matter jurisdiction," she said....

