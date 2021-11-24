3 Key Details To Watch As Congress Mulls Breach Report Law

By Ben Kochman (November 24, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Congress is on the verge of passing legislation requiring certain companies to disclose cyberattacks and ransomware payouts, but unresolved details, such as the deadline for reporting incidents, bear watching as lawmakers bid to pass a bill before the end of the year. The U.S. Senate is set to resume negotiations on Monday on a defense policy spending bill that includes a first-of-its-kind amendment that would require critical infrastructure operators and federal agencies to report attacks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within 72 hours. The proposal, which has bipartisan support, would also mandate that businesses with more than 50 employees alert authorities within...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS