$27M Verdict Over UPS Crash Scrapped Due To Wrong Venue

By Mike Curley (September 30, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday undid a $27 million verdict against a UPS driver whose 18-wheeler plowed into several vehicles, saying the case rightly belonged in Harris County, not Jefferson County. A three-judge Ninth Court of Appeals panel reversed a verdict that found driver Byron Keith Bisor liable for injuries and damages to Allen and Deloris Norris and Fabien Williams, finding they had not justified in the record the Jefferson County court's jurisdiction. The suit stems from an accident in March 2018, when Williams, the Norrises and Gregorio Flores had stopped on Interstate 10 in Louisiana because of a traffic...

