Holland & Knight Atty Calls New Calif. Housing Law Racist

By Andrew McIntyre (October 8, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A California law implemented last year that requires housing projects to undergo an analysis of anticipated vehicle miles traveled by would-be residents is racist and illegal from a civil rights perspective and is also exacerbating the state's housing affordability crisis, one of Holland & Knight's land-use leaders told Law360 in a recent interview. Jennifer Hernandez Jennifer Hernandez, who leads Holland & Knight LLP's West Coast land use and environmental group, said a law that requires mitigation or offset of vehicle miles traveled is pushing up home prices, given that developers often pass much of those costs on to homebuyers. Hernandez said...

