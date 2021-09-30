Ex-Iconix CEO Heads To Trial Over Accounting Fraud Claims

By Stewart Bishop (September 30, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Former Iconix Brand Group Inc. CEO Neil Cole is going full speed ahead to trial next week to fight charges brought over a purported multimillion dollar scheme to falsely inflate the company's revenue and hide the accounting shenanigans from auditors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cole was in court Thursday before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan for a final pretrial conference before jury selection begins Tuesday for what is expected to be a three-week trial in one of the Southern District of New York's specially outfitted courtrooms for proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Hartman...

