Libya Can't Get €83M Award To Austrian Co. Nixed

By Caroline Simson (October 1, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Libya was unable to convince a Washington, D.C., federal judge to vacate an €83 million ($96.2 million) arbitral award issued to an Austrian construction business after the company's infrastructure projects were halted and its equipment stolen or destroyed during the Libyan revolution a decade ago. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich rejected Libya's arguments that the arbitrators failed to account for some €98 million in advance payments on the projects that Libya had made to Al Hani General Construction Co., the joint venture between a Strabag subsidiary and a state-owned Libyan entity that undertook the work. In fact, the judge wrote...

