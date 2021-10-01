$92M TikTok Privacy Deal Gets Ill. Judge's Early OK

By Lauraann Wood (October 1, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has given his early blessing to a $92 million settlement resolving biometric and other data privacy claims against TikTok and its parent company, finding the deal fair despite several objections over its value to class members. U.S. District Judge John Lee said on Thursday that the deal between TikTok and about 89 million of its users sufficiently resolves accusations the short-form video platform unlawfully collected their biometric and other personal data. That's particularly true given the political pressures under which the parties settled and the risks involved with litigating the users' claims, he said. One such risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS