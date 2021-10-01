Feds To Appeal Rakoff Sentence In Cannabis Bank Fraud Case

By Rachel Scharf (October 1, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said Thursday they will appeal the sentence of a convicted cannabis payment fraudster after U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff leveled a below-guidelines prison term and slashed the government's forfeiture request as "unconstitutionally excessive." The government had sought a $17 million forfeiture order after Hamid "Ray" Akhavan was convicted of helping San Francisco-based marijuana delivery service Eaze process $150 million of federally illegal pot transactions without getting flagged by banks. Prosecutors had also asked for a "substantial" prison sentence, albeit one below the sentencing guidelines. But the famously guidelines-averse Judge Rakoff hit Akhavan with a 30-month prison term...

