Ga. Attys Seek To End $13B 'Abusive Litigation' Suit

By Rosie Manins (October 1, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Georgia defense attorneys accused of illegally surveilling the plaintiff in a personal injury case want her $13 billion suit against them and others tossed, calling it a piece of "abusive litigation" that would have required advance, detailed notice. Former Baker Donelson attorneys urged a Georgia state court to dismiss a $13 billion suit against them under the state's abusive litigation statute. (John Deacon/courthouses.co) Former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC attorneys Robert L. Shannon Jr. and Logan Moses Owens, now with Carlton Fields, told an Atlanta-area state court Wednesday it must toss Luisa Cruz Mezquital's July complaint because she didn't comply with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS