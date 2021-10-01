Feds To Pay $1.2M Atty Fees After Migrant Kids Release Order

By Alyssa Aquino (October 1, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration agreed Friday to pay $1.15 million to attorneys who won court orders last year requiring migrant children's prompt release from coronavirus-infected family detention centers. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had appealed the June 2020 release order, but abandoned the appeal weeks ago. With the order completely prosecuted, the migrant children's attorneys pressed the California federal court for a fee award covering the full costs of obtaining and defending the order. One day after the request was submitted, the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to pay out $1.15 million to resolve the motion. "Plaintiffs agree that this is a...

