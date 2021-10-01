Ex-Theranos Lab Chief Testifies That Balwani Wasn't Qualified

By Dorothy Atkins (October 1, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab director testified in ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Friday that Holmes' onetime romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani directed lab team members, ordered quality control studies and assessed the quality of Theranos data even though he wasn't qualified to do so. The testimony came during the fourth week of Holmes' jury trial, which kicked off Sept. 8, over the government's 2018 charges that she and Balwani defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. As part of her defense, Holmes accuses Balwani, who is 19 years her senior, of abusing and controlling her while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS