NY Casino Cites Unique Coverage In Virus Suit With Insurers

By Ben Zigterman (October 1, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Resorts World Casino in New York City and a Miami Hilton argued Thursday that unlike with most other COVID-19 coverage suits, the gaming-interruption provision in its policies with an AIG unit and more than a dozen other insurers doesn't require direct physical loss or damage. The owner of the Resorts World Casino in New York City says the "interruption by gaming commission" provision of its insurance policies qualifies its properties for coverage. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) In its response to the insurers' effort to dismiss the suit, Genting Americas Inc. told a New York state court its high-end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS