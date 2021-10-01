House OKs Short-Term Patch Amid Stalled Infrastructure Vote

By Linda Chiem (October 1, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday night passed a short-term bill extending funding for highway, transit and other programs that lapsed after the House failed to vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill and triggered temporary furloughs for U.S. Department of Transportation employees. In a 365-51 vote, the Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021, or H.R. 5434, was passed under a suspension of House rules, providing a 30-day extension of federal funding for surface transportation programs that lapsed when the most recent authorization legislation, the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, expired at midnight Thursday. Language reauthorizing those programs is part of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS