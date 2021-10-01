5th Circ. Affirms Arbitration Award For Ship Worker's '99 Injury

By Katie Buehler (October 1, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed an Indian arbitrator's $130,000 award in favor of an injured ex-employee, ending a two decade international arbitration battle between the employee and a group of ship management companies. In a 13-page published opinion, the three-judge panel rejected former engine cadet Vinod Kumar Dahiya's arguments against affirming the award, finding that a Louisiana federal court had jurisdiction to confirm it and put an end to his dispute with Neptune Shipmanagement Services PTE Ltd. that started in 1999. "In a dispute dating back to the last century, the parties have turned to Louisiana state court, federal...

