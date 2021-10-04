Chicken Execs Face Trial, Spar With Gov't Over Witness

By Christopher Cole (October 4, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Nearly a dozen poultry industry figures face an upcoming criminal antitrust trial after a Colorado federal judge on Monday rejected their bids to throw out indictments alleging they plotted for years to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer turned down a bevy of motions from the defense side, preparing charges against 10 executives for trial scheduled to begin Oct. 25. The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division brought the indictments under the Sherman Act. Judge Brimmer rejected various dismissal motions that defense lawyers had filed in three categories: that the indictment fails for...

