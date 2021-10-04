9th Circ. Clarifies Timely Removal Of Suits In Boeing Case

By Emily Field (October 4, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday sent an asbestos suit against Boeing back to federal court in a decision that clarified when a suit can be timely removed from state court to federal court. The panel's published decision said that the 30-day clock for removing a suit to federal court doesn't start until a motion, order or other kind of paper makes a ground for removal "unequivocally clear and certain." There are two ways under the Federal Rules for Civil Procedure that a suit can be removed to federal court, according to the panel. The first is when the basis for removal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS