Drugmakers In Zantac MDL Try To Trim Claims

By Carolina Bolado (October 4, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers targeted in multidistrict litigation over a carcinogen found in heartburn medication Zantac urged a Florida federal court Monday to toss medical monitoring claims, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed again to specify levels of the carcinogen that would cause an increased cancer risk. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, the drugmakers said the consumers failed to plead what amounts of the cancer-causing chemical N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, would be required to increase an individual's risk of cancer, even though they've had a couple of chances to do so now. "You have a situation where plaintiffs are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS