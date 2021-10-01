Counties Say Opioid Trial Can Redress 'Great Stress' Of Crisis

By Cara Salvatore (October 1, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The two Ohio counties set to battle national pharmacies starting Monday in a key opioid bellwether have strong steel and manufacturing roots and see the trial as their chance to hold companies accountable for the extreme financial stress the crisis has brought to their already struggling communities. Although they don't share a border, Lake County and Trumbull County, both in northeastern Ohio, have much in common as their legal teams head to a federal courtroom in Cleveland for the start of the first of six opioid bellwether trials involving pharmacies. Both counties have been devastated by drug deaths. Trumbull's drug overdose death...

