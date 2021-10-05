Fla. Driver Says Red-Light Ticket Fees Are Illegal

By Carolina Bolado (October 5, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida motorist suing American Traffic Solutions Inc. over its red-light tickets processing told the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday that the convenience fees the company charges to motorists who pay for their tickets online are prohibited by state statute. In oral arguments before the state's highest court, Bret Lusskin, who represents motorist Steven Pincus, said Florida law bars adding fees, surcharges or costs to civil traffic penalties, like the 5% convenience fee that ATS charges when it collects payment from motorists for red-light tickets on behalf of the city of North Miami Beach. The convenience fees run afoul of Florida...

