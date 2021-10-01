DC Circ. Calls ATM Fee Antitrust Class Cert. 'Questionable'

By Khorri Atkinson (October 1, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that Visa and Mastercard can immediately appeal a district judge's recent order certifying three different classes of consumers and ATM operators accusing the credit card giants of running afoul of antitrust laws with ATM fee rules, agreeing that the certification decision warrants an appellate review. A three-judge panel concluded in a one-page per curiam order that the petitioners have shown that U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon's August ruling granting class certification "was, at least, 'questionable' and is accompanied by a potential 'death-knell.'" "Permission to appeal is without prejudice to reconsideration by the merits panel," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS