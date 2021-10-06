Behind The Curtain At Commerce's Operating Committee

By Mi-Yong Kim (October 6, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Recently, during the U.S. House of Representatives' consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022[1] and the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement, or EAGLE, Act,[2] an amendment was introduced that could have politicized the decision-making process of the Export Administration Operating Committee, or OC. The OC is an obscure interagency body within the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security that can make or break an international transaction worth billions of dollars. The proposed amendment would allow the viewpoint of any one agency to dominate the process for interpreting how national security and foreign policy should be...

