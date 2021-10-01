Google Infringed Digital Photo Frame Patent, Texas Jury Hears

By Lauren Berg (October 1, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Google LLC's Nest smart-home products infringe a digital picture frame patent, a Texas federal jury heard Friday when the co-owner of the patent testified that he and his brother tried to get Google to license the technology before resorting to litigation. During the second day of a trial made available remotely, Jim Bitetto, who owns the company Profectus Technology LLC with his brother Frank Bitetto Jr., told the jury that when his brother came up with the idea in 1999 for a digital picture frame display, he wanted to get a patent application filed as soon as possible. As a patent attorney himself,...

