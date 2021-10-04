Avenatti Can't Avoid Retrial On Wire Fraud Charges

By Craig Clough (October 4, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rejected Michael Avenatti's request Monday to toss the wire fraud case against him due to alleged prosecutorial misconduct that resulted in a June mistrial, shooting down for now the suspended attorney's attempts to avoid a pending retrial on allegations he stole millions from unsuspecting clients. U.S. District Judge James Selna had issued a tentative order before a hearing outlining his intention to deny Avenatti's motion to dismiss the case against him on grounds of double jeopardy, prosecutorial misconduct and contempt of court. The judge did not explain or discuss his order at the hearing, and Avenatti only offered cursory arguments against...

